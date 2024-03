Justin Timberlake reunites with *NSYNC at LA's Wiltern theater

Justin Timberlake got the band back together, with a surprise *NSYNC reunion at LA's Wiltern theater.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was promoted as a one-night-only free concert by Justin Timberlake at LA's Wiltern Theatre.

But JT surprised the fans with an *NYSNC reunion, bringing the '90s boy band back together for the first time in more than a decade.

They belted out some of their biggest hits and even debuted a new song called "Paradise."

The single appears on Timberlake's new album out this week, "Everything I Thought It Was," which is his sixth studio release.