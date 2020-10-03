Good boy! Sheriff's K-9 helps find missing woman in Carson

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog is in for a few extra treats after helping to find a missing woman in Carson.
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog is in for a few extra treats today.

Roscoe the K-9 helped locate a missing woman overnight, according to the sheriff's station in Carson. She has now been reunited with her family.

The station tweeted: "Thanks for your help Roscoe. You deserve all the treats!"



