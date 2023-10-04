Largest health care strike in US history underway as 75,000 Kaiser workers walk off job

Kaiser says they bargained through the night with union representatives to try and reach a last-minute deal but it wasn't enough to stop what's now the biggest health care strike in history.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- Health care workers from Kaiser Permanente walked off the job in California and across the country Wednesday.

In total, 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers are hitting the picket lines, with 60,000 of them being in California.

"We've had enough and we want support, we want to work in good faith, we want the Kaiser executives to come back to the table, and bargain in good faith with us," Vanessa Jenkins, an SEIU rep. chair for Walnut Creek said.

RELATED: Kaiser strike: What it could mean for patients if 75,000 workers walk off job

Kaiser says they bargained through the night with union representatives to try and reach a last-minute deal. They say progress had been made with agreements on several specific proposals late Tuesday.

But that progress wasn't enough to stop what's now being called the biggest health care strike in history.

"Obviously, you see the progress, right, we're on strike because if they made negotiations or anything, we would be inside working for our patients," Jenkins said.

Some of the top concerns union members want addressed are chronic understaffing, worker burnout and low pay.

"I want to be very clear, that we want to make sure our patients are taken care of, at the best that we're supposed to, the best that they deserve, it's not short staffing, it's not having to be rescheduled, all that good stuff, we just want to make sure that they're getting that world class patient care," Julian Robinson, an MRI technician said.

Robinson says he's frustrated it even came to this point.

MORE: Gov. Newsom rejects bill to give unemployment checks to striking workers

"Because that could be my father on the table, that could be even some of the leadership's parents and kids and family and family members that need to be taken care of but are not properly taken care of so yes, I am frustrated for that reason that patient care is suffering because leadership refuses to bargain in good faith," he said.

Kaiser is assuring patients that their hospitals and ERs will remain open, even if some non-emergency services have to be rescheduled.

"Hopefully we can get this done in the next 24 hours and everyone can get back to work and taking care of our patients," Robinson said.

This three-day strike is expected to end at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Union representatives say that if no deal is reached in the coming weeks, they are prepared to strike again in November.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live