WATCH TODAY: VP Kamala Harris to campaign for Gov. Newsom in Calif. recall election

The Vice President will leave Washington D.C. at 6:05 a.m. PT enroute for Oakland. At 9:40 a.m., Harris will join Newsom for an event at IBEW-NECA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center in San Leandro. The VP will depart Oakland International Airport at 11:30 a.m.
Harris had been set to campaign with Newsom in late August, but she postponed the trip because of events in Afghanistan,
President Biden is expected to campaign for Newsom next week in California.
Yesterday, Newsom campaigned for Latino voters while taking aim at GOP frontrunner Larry Elder during a stop at the Mission Language and Vocational School.
"No community would be more disproportionately impacted from a public health prism than the Latino community," Newsom said. "The power he (Larry Elder) has day one with an executive day one to eliminate those protections is profound, and I hope the community wakes up to that simple choice, because that's a choice you'll make."
Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer will also be campaigning in the Bay Area today. He will in San Francisco -- positioning himself as an alternative to Larry Elder, who Newsom has focused on as his biggest threat.
With only 6 days to go until the election, the latest poll from the Public Policy Institute of California shows the recall effort is likely to fail, still Elder remains the frontrunner candidate to replace Newsom if it does pass.