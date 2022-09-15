2 arrested in connection with break-in, theft of guns from LA home of Rep. Karen Bass, police say

The search is continuing for the suspect who allegedly stole two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista area of Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people are in custody in connection with a break-in at Rep. Karen Bass' home, Los Angeles police confirmed Wednesday evening.

Two firearms were stolen Friday from the Baldwin Vista area home of the L.A. mayoral candidate, authorities said. It's unclear if police recovered the guns.

In the aftermath of the break-in, Bass said no cash or other valuables were stolen from the home.

"Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized," Bass said in a statement issued Saturday.

"LAPD was called, and I appreciate their assistance. At this time, it appears that only two firearms, despite being safely and securely stored, were stolen. Cash, electronics and other valuables were not. It's unnerving and, unfortunately, it's something that far too many Angelenos have faced."

LAPD initially released a description and a photo of a suspect in the case. He was seen wearing dark clothing, a surgical mask, a blue baseball cap with a white logo and black Asics sneakers.

Further details about the suspects and how they were taken into custody were not immediately released.

City News Service contributed to this report.