Teacher died from effects of cocaine use, cardiomyopathy after LAPD Taser incident, coroner says

The LAPD has released new footage showing officers' interactions with Keenan Anderson hours before his death.

The coroner also found Anderson had cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his body.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A teacher who died after he was hit by a Taser multiple times during a struggle with Los Angeles police officers earlier this year died as a result of "cardiomyopathy and cocaine use," according to an autopsy report released Friday.

The report conducted by the L.A. County Medical Examiner stated 31-year-old Keenan Anderson died as a result of "effects of cardiomyopathy and cocaine use" and that his death was "determined hours after restraint and conducted energy device use."

Anderson's death was one of three following encounters with LAPD officers since the start of the New Year, sparking widespread condemnation.

Anderson had been a teacher for more than eight years and had been teaching at a charter school in Washington, D.C. at the time. Anderson was in the L.A. area visiting relatives during the holidays.

In January, police said Anderson was arrested for felony hit-and-run after causing a traffic accident then trying to get into another person's car.

Body worn camera video showed Anderson running through traffic after the accident.

He was seen acting erratic with an LAPD officer and was hit by a Taser multiple times as officers tried to restrain him as he ran through traffic.

His family claimed officers used excessive force and argued the Taser and force killed him.

Anderson died at a hospital, hours after the interaction with police.

Following his death, Anderson's family announced a $50 million damages claim against the city of L.A.

During the announcement in January, Patrisse Cullors, a cousin of Anderson and co-founder of Black Lives Matter, pledged to "fight like hell" for Anderson to receive justice because "you deserve justice."

"Keenan, you deserve compassion. Keenan, you deserve to be in your classroom, supporting your students. Keenan, you deserve to have your wedding day. Keenan, you deserve to be raising your son," Cullors said at the time.

City News Service contributed to this report.