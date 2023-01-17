Supporters raise questions about death of Keenan Anderson after LAPD confrontation in Venice

A use-of-force investigation is ongoing in the death of Keenan Anderson, who died of cardiac arrest hours after he was tased and restrained by LAPD officers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Friends and family members are showing support for a man who died after a confrontation with LAPD officers in Venice earlier this month - and criticizing the behavior of those officers.

A use-of-force investigation is ongoing in the death of Keenan Anderson, who police say was demonstrating erratic behavior before he was tased and restrained by officers.

Anderson later went into cardiac arrest hours and died.

A memorial is growing at the site of the confrontation in Venice.

Mayor Karen Bass said an investigation is underway into this and several other recent LAPD incidents involving use-of-force.

Deaths of 3 men involved in separate encounters with LAPD prompts release of bodycam videos

In body camera video released by LAPD, officers are seen responding to a scene where witnesses reported a traffic accident caused by the 31-year-old English teacher.

In the video, he initially complies with officer's orders but then apparently tries to flee and acts erratically. Eventually officers had to use a Taser and physical force to restrain him and at one point he is heard saying "They are trying to George Floyd me."

He was then handcuffed and brought to a hospital. About four-and-a-half hours later, he went into cardiac arrest and died.

Police say cocaine and marijuana were found in his system.

But relatives and supporters say he was experiencing a mental-health crisis and had flagged down the officers for help.

"It's unacceptable that people that are suffering crises including Anderson who was suffering and other people suffering mental health crises have been executed by LAPD," said supporter Julia Wallace.

A GoFundMe page was launched to help pay for Anderson's funeral expenses and it has already exceeded its $20,000 goal.