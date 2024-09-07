Police looking for person of interest, shut down Kentucky interstate after reports of multiple shot

LONDON, Ky. -- Police are looking for a person of interest after shutting down Interstate 75 near London, Kentucky, Saturday evening following reports of an active shooter.

"Numerous persons have been shot near I-75," the Laurel County Sheriff's office said in a statement at 6:36 p.m.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office identified Joseph A. Couch as a person of interest in the shooting.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office identified Joseph A. Couch as a person of interest in a Kentucky interstate shooting on Saturday.

Couch, 32, is about 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 154 pounds.

Couch is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office asked anyone with information to call 911 or 606-878-7000.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on X the highway was closed in both directions at exit 49 and that he was monitoring the situation.

A suspect has not been captured, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington, and he urged residents to stay inside and keep avoiding the area.

The Louisville office of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the state police in the investigation, the agency announced.

Further details about the incident weren't immediately revealed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.