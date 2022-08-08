16-year-old reported missing after attending party near campground

Kiely Rodni was last seen Saturday near Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.

The $100,000 donation from the Gabby Petito Foundation will go toward reducing wait times and expanding the National Domestic Violence Hotline's "Hope Can't Wait" initiative.

TRUCKEE, Calif. -- Detectives are seeking the public's help to locate a 16-year-old girl who has disappeared in northern California.

Kiely Rodni was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in the town of Truckee, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Rodni attended a large party that night, alongside more than 100 young adults, detectives said Sunday. Her phone has been out of signal since she went missing.

The teenager was last seen wearing Dickies pants, a black tank top and has numerous piercings, including a nose ring. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

According to authorities, Rodni's vehicle -- a silver 2013 Honda CRV with a California license plate No. 8YUR127 -- has also been reported missing.

The teen's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, issued a desperate plea for the public's help Sunday evening, saying that her family "just wants her home."

"We're so scared and we miss her so much, and we love her so much," Rodni-Nieman said in the video message. "If anybody else out there, if you know where she is, if you know anything about where she might be... please come forward and share them."

An anonymous tip line has been set up to assist with the search. Anyone with information regarding Rodni's whereabouts is urged to contact authorities at 530-581-6320, and press option 7.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.