Portland Drive-In cancels showing of 'Kindergarten Cop' after complaints over appropriateness

Portland Drive-In movie series puts 'Kindergarten Cop' in time-out after criticism about police portrayal.
PORTLAND -- A drive-in movie series in Portland has pulled its opening night screening of Arnold Schwarzenegger's comedy, "Kindergarten Cop" after some people complained that the film may be out-of-step with today's political climate.

Portland's Northwest Film Center was slated to screen the 1990 comedy to kick off its summer cinema series. It received plenty of pushback from residents, with tweets saying things like, "There's nothing entertaining about the presence of police in schools."

It was replaced with a showing of the John Lewis documentary, "Good Trouble."
