Woman suspected of killing kitten in South Gate arrested, found in possession of another kitten, police say

The initial incident, captured on a family's surveillance camera, shows a woman with orange hair picking up a kitten and spraying it with bug spray that was nearby.
Neighbors say she sprayed the kitten, leaving it drenched. The kitten was later found dead, with its jaw broken.
The arrest came Tuesday after South Gate police say officers remembered coming into contact with the woman matching the suspect's description in the area of Firestone Boulevard and Garfield Avenue. Officers say they returned to area and located her in possession of another kitten at a Denny's restaurant parking lot.
The suspect was arrested, booked and taken to a mental health facility for evaluation, police said.
Police did not identify her.
The kitten she had appeared to be unharmed and was taken to an animal shelter to be checked out.
Images were shared in hopes of finding the suspect.
Neighbor's gathered Monday evening to put up warning fliers in the neighborhood.