SoCal couple rescues kitten from sewer in North Hollywood, nursing it back to health

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Southern California couple is being praised after they rescued a kitten from a sewer in North Hollywood and nursed it back to health.

What started as an afternoon drive for Burbank residents Eric Thomas and Angelina Johnson quickly turned into a dramatic rescue.

"It happened to be hot that day, so I rolled down my window and the light turned red," Thomas said in an interview with ABC7. "I heard something like an animal was dying; it kept screaming."

The couple was driving down Sherman Way in North Hollywood when they spotted a kitten trapped in a sewer.

"We tried to get the kitten out of the drain part of the sewer but we couldn't get her," Johnson said.

Within moments, the couple was on the move, rescuing the young feline and nursing her back to health.

"Literally my husband jumped down and just grabbed her, because time was of the essence," Johnson said. "She kept eating and then she just kept eating. I was like, 'She's going to eat herself to death. Can we stop?' She must have been starving for a week."

In one week, Johnson and Thomas were able to nurse the kitten back to health. The couple shared their story on the NextDoor app, in search of a good owner.

"A lot of people were interested, but we screened the people before and we found a wonderful home for her," Johnson said. "She's safe, secure and also has a sibling now."

The couple said they are very passionate about animal rescue. They plan to open a thrift store in the coming months; part of the proceeds will go toward animal-rescue efforts.