Knott's Berry Farm announces reopening date of May 21; details provided for 100th anniversary celebrations

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Knott's Berry Farm announced Monday the amusement park will reopen for season passholders on May 6 and on May 21 to the general public.

The Buena Park theme park, which has been closed for more than a year through the pandemic except for special outdoor events, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an array of new attractions.

"Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair'' will debut with a "4-D interactive dark ride'' that pays homage to a classic attraction from 35 years ago.

The "Knott's Summer Nights'' attraction will return with live music and food and drink specials. Knott's is also planning a "nightly ceremony'' focused around a redesigned, illuminated K-tower at the park, which will also feature photos and other decor paying tribute to its history.

The centennial celebration will continue through Sept. 6.

Capacity will be limited as is the case with all theme parks under the state's guidelines, with only Californians admitted at this time with reservations. Tickets and reservations will be available starting April 26.

Season passes bought last year and this year through May 5 will be valid through May 5, 2022.



City News Service contributed to this report.
