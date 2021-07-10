1 injured by gunfire after shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm that sparked panic among park guests

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting outside Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park left one person wounded by gunfire and triggered panic among park guests over fears of an active shooter Friday evening.The Buena Park Police Department tweeted shortly before 9 p.m. that there was no active shooter threat in the area. The police department said one person, described as a young male, was shot and his condition is unknown.Knott's Berry Farm also said one person was hurt and taken to a hospital, but it is unclear if the victim was the male who was hit by gunfire."We have been made aware of an incident which took place away from Knott's Berry Farm," the park said in a social media post. "A victim was assisted by park personnel outside of the park's gates and transported to a local hospital. The incident is currently being investigated."According to the Orange County Fire Authority, three patients - who weren't wounded by gunfire - suffered unspecified minor injuries as they tried to leave the park.The incident triggered panic inside the park, with guests rushing for the exits over fears of an active shooter. Video from the scene showed guests running as word trickled that there may have been a shooting nearby."Everyone was like, 'run, run, run!' Everybody started panicking," said Melody Padilla of Hacienda Heights. "Kids are getting lost. It was scary because we didn't know what was going on."Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed visitors evacuating the amusement park as multiple police vehicles lined a street outside Knott's. Ambulances were also positioned near the park.Details regarding a suspect or suspects were not immediately available.