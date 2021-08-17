Knott's Scary Farm returns with new maze, shows

The event starts at Knott's Berry Farm on Sept. 16 and this year, there will be additional freaky features including a new maze and scare zone.
The new maze, "Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind," follows the storyline of a crazed hypnotist who preys on your hidden fears.
There is also the "Gore-ing 20's" scare zone where guests can step back into the dark decadence of a bygone era.
In addition to the new maze and scare zone, there will be four new shows including Carnaval du Grotesque, Invitation to Terror, Wicked Drums and Doce de la Noche.
Knott's Scary Farm runs through Halloween night and tickets are now on sale.
