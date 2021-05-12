kobe bryant

Kobe's Top 24: Counting down his greatest moments

As Kobe Bryant is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, we relive the greatest moments in his career.
As Kobe Bryant is enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday, we relive the greatest moments in his incredible career.

From his first NBA game as a teenage prodigy, to scoring 60 in his final appearance as a Laker, you'll see many of your favorite Kobe highlights, plus some great "Mamba moments" you might have forgotten.

You'll see Kobe's high-flying performance in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest, buzzer beaters, remarkable high-scoring performances, a guest-starring role on the sitcom, "Moesha," and of course, five NBA championships, along with many more incredible achievements from his Hall of Fame career. It's the ultimate countdown for Kobe Bryant fans.

One year after the Calabasas helicopter crash, we are remembering the Lakers legend with his best quotes and words of wisdom.



