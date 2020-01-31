Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna depicted in stunning new mural by Fresno artist

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5972464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 13-year-old fan took what may be the last photo of Kobe Bryant at the Mamba Sports Academy, just a day before the athlete's death.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4033290" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage in Miami to talk about their upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance and how they hope it opens doors for different types of people.

FRESNO, Calif. -- As the world continues to mourn the loss of the victims, a Central California muralist is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna through art.He's artist who goes by the name "Super."On this night, his emotions were expressed through artwork as he spray painted the face of his idol on the side of a central Fresno building.As he braved the cold temperatures, honoring the NBA legend who was killed in a tragic helicopter crash, a large crowd was standing feet away.Some of them were in Lakers jerseys, many held candles.All of them were taking part in the special moment, despite their differences.It's not the first time Super has showcased his work in this way.Last year, he did two murals of Derek Carr and Jose Ramirez.But this mural he says is personal, because he's a parent to three little boys."Seeing the age his daughter was in and what she was doing looking up to her father, it's something I see my kids doing not only the basketball side but as a father. That's what got to me the most," said Huerta.Over the next three days, Super will continue painting.When the clock struck 8:24 p.m. -- a time that represents Kobe's two jerseys: numbers 8 and 24 -- his fans here showed their love for him by chanting his name: "Kobe," "Kobe," "Kobe!"