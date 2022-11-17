Kolache Factory celebrates 40 years!

For 40 years the Kolache Factory has served up its handcrafted delicious kolaches and baked goods to its legions of kolache-loving fans. 40 years of awesomeness!

Katy, TX -- Kolache Factory Founder John Banks admits he didn't know what a kolache was until he tasted one back in the early 80s. John and his wife Jerilyn made the Kolache Factory on Westheimer Rd. in Houston a regular stop. The couple would eventually buy the struggling store in 1982.

John realized why the store was having tough times, it was on the outbound side of the street. He moved it to the morning side and the Kolache Factory took off. 40 years later the Kolache Factory is 60 stores strong and growing.

What makes the Kolache Factory a fan favorite? First, it's the delicious sweet bread-filled delights, 2nd it can be eaten "on the run."

You'll find at least 25 different tastes, ranging from traditional fruit and cheese to flavors like the Texas favorite Bar-B-Que Brisket, Pepperoni Pizza, and Sausage, Jalapeno, and Cheese. Everyone has a favorite.

Always on the lookout for new flavors, every summer the Kolache Factory holds the Kolache Olympics. Employees and Customers are invited to send in their recipes. If it's delicious It can be baked into a Kolache. A new kolache flavor is featured each month.