Man arrested in connection with vicious, unprovoked attack in Koreatown

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 45-year-old man suspected of striking another man at a Koreatown bus stop in what police called an unprovoked attack was arrested Friday.Tony Earl King was arrested at around 10 a.m. at a bus stop at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue after authorities received a tip from a caller who recognized King from security video captured of the crime, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The assault occurred about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the same bus stop where King was arrested, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.The suspect in the video was sitting on a bus bench and the victim was standing about six feet away from him with his back turned when the suspect got up, walked toward the victim and slugged him.Video shows the suspect elbowing the man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The injured man was knocked unconscious, and was treated at a hospital and released, Madison said.The victim, who was identified only as "Leo'' at his request, said he just trying to get some shade when he was approached by King and was struck in the face."I didn't think too much of it," the victim said. "There were several eyewitnesses, but I don't remember what happened -- when it occurred -- when the man attacked me, I completely blacked out. It wasn't until I saw the security footage, that man came up to me quietly and knocked me down to the ground, which caused a big contusion on my head."Moments after the attack, the video shows a bystander confronting the suspect.What happens next is puzzling. The suspect ends up helping the victim get back up."Leo" was taken to an emergency room to be examined and was interviewed by police.No determination has yet been made whether the incident constituted a hate crime.The victim, an Asian man who is a Navy veteran, said Wednesday that he was still dealing with a sore nose and headaches.He said he didn't know why the man punched him."I always thought I was aware of my surroundings," the victim said. "I notice people's posture, but at that time, it was just so unbelievable. I didn't think that I would be attacked with a cowardly punch, with no warning or anything.King was arrested for felony battery and booked into the LAPD Olympic Community Police Station jail. He is being held on $50,000 bail.