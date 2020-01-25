Koreatown residents angry cars haven't been moved days after pursuit ends in crash

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nearly two weeks after a wild pursuit in Koreatown that ended with a crash and a passenger suffering a severed leg, neighbors are angry that the owners have not come forward to move the cars.

The smashed cars are still in the same spot police left them. Neighbors said it's posing a safety risk to others in the neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that they are not responsible for repairs associated with any pursuit crashes, although they do volunteer to connect the owners of the damaged cars with the proper resources.

The chain of events happened Jan. 13 when officers attempted to pull over the possibly stolen vehicle, according to the LAPD.

Instead of pulling over, the driver took off and crashed into several other vehicles, abandoning the car within a few minutes in the area of Eighth and Berendo streets, police said.
