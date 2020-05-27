Coronavirus

LA Archdiocese says Mass could resume as early as next week under certain guidelines

The Archdiocese of L.A. is directing parishes to prepare to reopen churches, with daily Mass starting possibly as early as next week.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Archdiocese of Los Angeles is directing parishes to prepare to reopen churches with daily Mass starting possibly as early as the first week of June.

The reopening plan will take place in parts by first allowing personal private prayer and then moving toward having daily Mass with physical distancing measures in place.

For churches that reopen, daily Mass can start June 3 at the earliest, meaning the earliest Sunday Mass would be on June 7.

The churches must follow certain guidelines that fall under two steps, including limiting attendance to no more than 25% of building capacity or 100 people.

Some churchgoers showed up to the downtown Los Angeles Cathedral on Sunday to call for churches to be allowed to reopen.



Missalette and hymnal books will be removed and communion will only be offered in the form of bread. Holy water fonts should be emptied, and objects frequently touched such as statues should be cordoned off.

Other sanitary measures are required, including a "deep cleaning" of churches. A full list of the guidelines are available here.

"As we enter this new moment, it is important to remember that the coronavirus is still out there, it is still contagious, and it is still dangerous," Archbishop Jose Gomez said in a statement. "So, we need to proceed with prudence and caution and concern to protect our most vulnerable parishioners."

For parishes to reopen, they must first present a safety plan to their regional bishop for approval. Once the plan is approved, the church can move forward with reopening for personal private prayer.

Mass will continue to be livestreamed and those vulnerable to COVID-19 are asked to stay home.

L.A. County on Tuesday said it would allow in-person services at places of worship with major restrictions.
