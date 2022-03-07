speed limit

Garcetti set to sign ordinance that will lower speed limits in some areas into law

The city said drivers can expect the installation of the reduced speed limits soon.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Garcetti set to sign ordinance that will lower speed limits into law

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to sign an ordinance into law Monday that will drop speed limits in certain parts of the city by 5 mph.

A signing ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.

Last month, the L.A. City Council unanimously passed the ordinance that will reduce speeds by 5 mph on over 177 miles of city streets that had previously been increased, according to the city.

The proposal comes as a result of the passage of AB 43 that went into effect earlier this year which officials say grants cities more control of speed setting. The goal is to prevent deadly accidents and injuries on the roads.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our residents, and every single decision we make prioritizes their well-being," said Mayor Eric Garcetti in a statement issued last month. "We've fought for the ability to lower our speed limits for years, and this proposal will help make our streets safer for everyone who uses them."

The city said drivers can expect the installation of the reduced speed limits soon.

To see a list of streets where speed reductions will be implemented, see the full LADOT report here.

According to the city, under the new law, future reductions will be possible on streets with high rates of deadly or severe crashes as well as areas with heavy retail and commercial business.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilcommunity journalistlos angelesin the communityroad safetyspeedingtrafficspeed limitdriver
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SPEED LIMIT
LA City Council approves plan to reduce speed limits in some areas
Fewer cars, increased speeds prove deadly combination
LA's traffic lights modified to reduce speeding amid pandemic
SoCal sees dip in traffic under stay-at-home order
TOP STORIES
Russia sets cease-fire for Ukraine evacuations amid heavy shelling
Missing student found dead while on road trip to SoCal
Average LA County gas price hits record high for 29th time in 31 days
Supreme Court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison
People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, but don't plan to check in
Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year
Over 20,000 port workers refuse to load or unload Russian cargo
Show More
VP Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
American Express, TikTok, Netflix suspend operations in Russia
Ukrainian groups in LA join forces to create centralized headquarters
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
More TOP STORIES News