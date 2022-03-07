Garcetti set to sign ordinance that will lower speed limits in some areas into law

A signing ceremony will be held at 11 a.m.
Last month, the L.A. City Council unanimously passed the ordinance that will reduce speeds by 5 mph on over 177 miles of city streets that had previously been increased, according to the city.
The proposal comes as a result of the passage of AB 43 that went into effect earlier this year which officials say grants cities more control of speed setting. The goal is to prevent deadly accidents and injuries on the roads.
"Nothing is more important than the safety of our residents, and every single decision we make prioritizes their well-being," said Mayor Eric Garcetti in a statement issued last month. "We've fought for the ability to lower our speed limits for years, and this proposal will help make our streets safer for everyone who uses them."
The city said drivers can expect the installation of the reduced speed limits soon.
To see a list of streets where speed reductions will be implemented, see the full LADOT report here.
According to the city, under the new law, future reductions will be possible on streets with high rates of deadly or severe crashes as well as areas with heavy retail and commercial business.