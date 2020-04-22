Coronavirus California

LA City Council to vote on rent assistance program for low-income residents

The L.A. City Council will decide Wednesday whether to bring back a rent assistance program to help low-income renters impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council will decide Wednesday morning whether to bring back a rent assistance program to help low-income renters impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Renters' Assistance Program is aimed at providing additional assistance beyond protections already in place. The program will be for families and individuals who will struggle in the first few months to catch up on payments.

All renters affected by COVID-19 are already protected by the city's eviction moratorium that gives renters 90 days after the emergency declaration ends to repay rent.

Tenant advocates call for cancellation of rent outside Garcetti's home
EMBED More News Videos

Dozens of vehicles streamed past Mayor Garcetti's home as activists call for him to immediately cancel rent.



Council President Nury Martinez has dedicated $1 million from her discretionary funds as seed money. She hopes the program will gain the support of her colleagues to provide financial assistance to families that need it the most.

The council will also call on the L.A. city attorney to write a workers recall and retention ordinance, which would provide job re-hiring protections for workers impacted by layoffs at airports and those who work in the hospitality industry. The ordinance would also require those employees be retained even when companies transfer.

The vote will be held at 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city councilcoronavirus californiacoronavirusrentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 663
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on reopening CA
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.7-magnitude quake hits View Park-Windsor Hills area of LA
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on reopening CA
CDC warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could hit U.S. next winter
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases were cited for past deficiencies
OC nursing home reports 72 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
What to know if you're looking for work during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
Show More
Breast implants deflect bullet, save life, doctors say
2nd federal inmate dies from COVID-19 at Terminal Island prison
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
Coronavirus: OC officials require essential workers to wear face coverings
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News