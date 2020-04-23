Coronavirus California

LA County officials urge residents to avoid the beach during heat wave

L.A. County officials are urging its residents not to go to the beach or to other counties with less strict stay-at-home orders as warm temperatures hit Southern California.
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County officials are urging its residents not to go to the beach as warmer temperatures hit Southern California.

Warm, summer-like weather conditions this week is raising concern some L.A. residents will take advantage of the conditions and not follow physical distancing precautions. Southern California is getting a break from recent storms and will be hit with a heat wave, as temperatures rise to the 90s in some areas starting Thursday.

Beaches in L.A. remain closed, however, officials are also asking residents to avoid traveling to other counties with less stringent stay-at-home-orders, such as Ventura County.

Ventura County's new order, which took effect earlier this week, allows for some businesses to reopen and lets some gatherings take place. Further details about the new order are available here.

Businesses that rely on direct interactions with the public, such as retail stores, gyms, bars and nightclubs, remain closed in Ventura County, but there is concern from L.A. County officials that travel between the two counties poses a risk of spreading COVID-19.

L.A. County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer urged residents not to travel to other counties during a briefing on the coronavirus, saying individuals run the risk of coming into contact with someone asymptomatic, getting infected and then spreading the virus.

The stay-at-home order for L.A. County has been extended to May 15.
