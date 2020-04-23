Coronavirus California: Surfing, skiiing while physical distancing

This comes two days after the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to keep beaches and adjacent parks open. The decision comes the same day officials passed a mandate requiring essential workers wear face coverings.
