Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California: Surfing, skiiing while physical distancing

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- California may still be under the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus emergency, but with temperatures hitting the 90s Thursday, hundreds of people were seen along the coast at Huntington Beach.

This comes two days after the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to keep beaches and adjacent parks open. The decision comes the same day officials passed a mandate requiring essential workers wear face coverings.


To find resources amid the pandemic, visit abc7.com/covidhelp, and for all your coronavirus updates, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.


You can also get the latest information and breaking news push alerts with our ABC7 mobile app, or sign up for our newsletters to get updates sent directly to your email.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhuntington beachorange countybeachescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus orange county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
'Station 19' cast shows appreciation, applauds for health heroes
Coronavirus updates: LA County health briefing
Hair stylists launch petition to be deemed 'essential'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Newsom signs executive order to preventing garnishing of stimulus funds
LA County opens COVID-19 testing for first responders
Coronavirus updates: LA County health briefing
Dodgers: Vin Scully hospitalized after fall at his home
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
Show More
Las Vegas mayor called reckless for urging city to reopen as test
Lawsuit filed to stop economic relief for undocumented workers in CA
New foster program will take care of your pet if you get coronavirus
Coronavirus: Irvine couple among first in SoCal to donate blood plasma to COVID-19 study
Red Sox escape severe penalties for cheating against LA
More TOP STORIES News