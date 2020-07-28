Health & Fitness

3 LA County businesses shut down after COVID-19 outbreaks

Three more Los Angeles County businesses have been shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Three more Los Angeles County businesses have been shut down due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Golden State Foods Corp. in Industry, S&S Foods in Azusa and a Mission Foods facility in Commerce are all now closed.

County health officials say they each had more than 40 cases and failed to notify the county as required.

The shutdowns come days after Los Angeles Apparel, the site of the county's worst COVID-19 outbreak, was allowed to reopen. The business' facility in South L.A. saw a COVID-19 outbreak that led to more than 300 workers contracting the virus, resulting in the death of four people.
The county says the South L.A. factory is now in compliance, and inspectors will make unannounced visits to ensure proper safety measures are in place.



Workplace outbreaks leading to COVID-19 surge in LA, health officials say

What is driving Los Angeles County's surge in coronavirus cases? Health officials say workplace outbreaks are the culprit.



Here's why LA County is seeing an increase in COVID cases, but decline in deaths
Data from the LA County Department of Public Health shows an increase in coronavirus cases, but a decrease in daily deaths. Why? Well, the answer is complicated. Community journalist Sophie Flay spoke with Dr. Michael Daignault to help break it down.

