Community & Events

LA County Fair returns to the Pomona Fairplex after a 2-year hiatus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA County Fair returns after 2-year hiatus

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- After a two-year hiatus, the Los Angeles County Fair is back at the Pomona Fairplex for visitors to enjoy fried foods and thrill rides.

The return of the fair on Thursday comes just in time for its 100th anniversary. The fair usually happens later in the year, but moving it to May means the heat won't be as intense, said Walter Marquez, CEO and president of the Fairplex.

The usual fried foods that are a staple at the fair will be available, but this year, there will also be vegan options in addition to a value menu - that means almost every food stand will offer specific items for less than $8.

This year's theme is "Back To Our Roots" and fair dates will run through May 30. Tickets can be purchased online.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspomonalos angeles countycounty faireventscommunity
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center sued for racism in death of Black mother
Video shows wild shootout with guard at Compton smoke shop
OC mom gets 25-to-life for dropping infant son to his death
3rd LASD official files legal claim against Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Video shows moment suspect attacks Dave Chappelle at Hollywood Bowl
Man stabbed in shower of Crunch Fitness in La Mirada, authorities say
The force behind Star Wars Day felt across SoCal
Show More
Calabasas HS parents, students outraged over basketball coach firing
New York's Palace Theatre lifted to free space for retailers
Missing corrections officer 'willingly' helped inmate escape: Sheriff
2 dead, 1 hospitalized after apparent shooting in Riverside
Cumberbatch welcomes Ukrainian family into his home
More TOP STORIES News