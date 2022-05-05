LA County Fair returns to the Pomona Fairplex after a 2-year hiatus

The return of the fair on Thursday comes just in time for its 100th anniversary. The fair usually happens later in the year, but moving it to May means the heat won't be as intense, said Walter Marquez, CEO and president of the Fairplex.
The usual fried foods that are a staple at the fair will be available, but this year, there will also be vegan options in addition to a value menu - that means almost every food stand will offer specific items for less than $8.
This year's theme is "Back To Our Roots" and fair dates will run through May 30. Tickets can be purchased online.