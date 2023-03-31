LA County public defenders hold rally to demand safe return of co-worker detained in Venezuela

LA County public defenders are demanding the safe return of an American colleague and lawyer detained in Venezuela.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Around 100 employees of the Los Angeles County Public Defender's Office spent their lunch hours demonstrating outside of the Criminal Courts Building in downtown Los Angeles, demanding that the Biden administration do something to bring one of their own home.

Eyvin Hernandez is a deputy public defender who was on vacation in Colombia in March of 2021 when he was taken into custody by Venezuelan authorities.

Hernandez's friends and family say he accompanied a friend to the border of Colombia and Venezuela for her to get her passport stamped when Hernandez was taken into custody by Venezuelan authorities and put into one of their military prisons.

"Please, Joe Biden, it's time to bring my son back!" said Pedro Martinez, Hernandez's father. "He doesn't deserve to be there. No one deserves to be there. Please, bring Eyvin Hernandez home."

In a secretly recorded statement, Hernandez is asking for help in getting himself and other Americans being detained in Venezuela returned home.

"We are all innocent, yet we're all being charged and treated as terrorists," said Hernandez via phone. "There's no such thing as a fair trial here."

Hernandez is accused of trying to enter Venezuela illegally. His colleagues and friends at the public defender's office are urging the Biden administration to do something to get him home.

The U.S. State department says it recognizes that Hernandez and other American are wrongfully detained in Venezuela.

"Talk is cheap, we need to see the action," said Drew Havens, Hernandez's friend. "You need to take the necessary action to bring Eyvin home."

For now, the group is waiting on President Joe Biden to make the next move. They are hoping he takes a meeting with them, and, more importantly, brings Hernandez home as quickly as possible.