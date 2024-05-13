Suspect charged in shooting of LASD deputy in West Covina pleads not guilty

A reputed gang member who allegedly shot a Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy in the back in West Covina pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and other counts.

A reputed gang member who allegedly shot a Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy in the back in West Covina pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and other counts.

A reputed gang member who allegedly shot a Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy in the back in West Covina pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and other counts.

A reputed gang member who allegedly shot a Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy in the back in West Covina pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and other counts.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (CNS) -- A reputed gang member who allegedly shot a Los Angeles County sheriff's motorcycle deputy in the back at a West Covina intersection -- with a bulletproof vest saving the lawman's life -- pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and other counts.

Raymundo Duran, 47, of Covina, was ordered to remain jailed without bail. He was scheduled to return to court June 18 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial in connection with the April 22 attack on Deputy Samuel Aispuro.

The deputy was on his sheriff's department motorcycle in full uniform and was stopped at the intersection of southbound Barranca Street at East Garvey Avenue, Sheriff Robert Luna said last month. The bullet struck Aispuro in the back, but it did not penetrate his bulletproof vest, according to the sheriff.

The deputy was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and was subsequently "recovering at home,'' Luna said last month.

Duran was arrested that night after being detained by California Highway Patrol officers at the CHP's San Onofre inspection facility in northern San Diego County on suspicion of DUI and weapon possession.

"During their investigation, the California Highway Patrol officers retrieved a firearm from Raymundo Duran's vehicle,'' Luna said.

The sheriff said Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives went to the San Diego County sheriff's jail and interviewed Duran.

"Based on statements obtained from Raymundo Duran, surveillance footage retrieved from the shooting scene in the city of West Covina, witness statements obtained by homicide detectives and the firearm recovered by the California Highway Patrol officers, our detectives strongly believe Raymundo Duran is the suspect involved in the shooting of our deputy in the city of West Covina,'' Luna said. "There is no evidence at this time that suggests that there are additional suspects outstanding or that may have been engaged in the shooting of our deputy.''

The sheriff said Duran has a "very extensive criminal history, a very violent criminal history.'' He added that "this man was armed with a firearm -- he had no business being armed with a firearm given his criminal history.''

Duran was charged April 24 with one count each of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm on a peace officer and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

District Attorney George GascÃn noted that Duran had previously done time in prison.

Duran was moved Wednesday to Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.