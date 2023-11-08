Four employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have died by suicide within a 48-hour period this week.

4 current, former LASD employees die by suicide in last two days

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four employees of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have died by suicide within a 48-hour period this week.

The Sheriff's Department says three were active members of the agency and one was retired.

The deaths were reported Monday and Tuesday.

Sheriff Robert Luna issued a statement Tuesday afternoon that said in part:

"During trying times like these it's important for personnel regardless of rank or position to check on the well-being of other colleagues and friends. I have the deepest concern for our employees' well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees work and personal lives."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there are ways to get help. Just call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 at any time.