Coronavirus Los Angeles

LA County's stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next three months, officials say

Los Angeles County officials are recommending that the stay-at-home order be extended for the next three months as the region continues efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

At a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, county Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said the order will "with all certainty" be extended unless there is a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand."

Last month, officials extended the county's "safer at home" order until at least May 15.

The county has already started to begin easing some coronavirus restrictions, even though the region continues to see a rise in cases and deaths. On Monday, health officials reported an additional 38 deaths and 566 new cases in L.A. County.

Last week, select businesses were allowed to reopen to curbside pickup and L.A. County beaches are set to reopen on Wednesday for active recreational use.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
