Video shows wounded deputy struggle to aid partner after Compton shooting

The two deputies, a 31-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were shot Saturday night as they sat in their patrol vehicle near the Metro station in Compton.
Footage shows a man on foot walk up to their vehicle, aim a handgun at the passenger side window and fire off multiple rounds before running away on foot.
Shortly after the shooting, the female deputy can be seen on surveillance video struggling to place a tourniquet on her partner even as she herself is bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Audio captures a frantic call for help from one of the deputies shortly after the shooting.
"I've been shot. Send help," one of the deputies is heard saying in the radio call.
Both deputies incurred multiple gunshot wounds and are recovering from surgery in stable condition at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood.
A GoFundMe account has been established by a department deputy working with the union to raise funds for the wounded deputies. The GoFundMe page raised more than $140,000 in its first 24 hours.
Rewards are also being offered to catch the shooter.
The county is offering a $100,000 reward and Sheriff Alex Villanueva said two private donors have stepped up to add another $75,000.
The county Metropolitan Transportation Authority is adding $25,000 to the reward. The deputies were working for Metro's Transit Services Bureau when they were shot. Metro will also place reward notices on A Line trains and at the Compton station.
Villanueva also challenged Laker star LeBron James, who has been outspoken on social-justice issues and the Black Lives Matter movement, to double the reward.
"I know you care about law enforcement,'' Villanueva said. "You expressed a very, very interesting statement about your perspective on race relations and officer-involved shootings and the impact that it has on the African-American community and I appreciate that. But likewise we need to appreciate that respect for life goes across professions across races, creeds, and I'd like to see LeBron James step up to the plate and double that.''
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be left for L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
City News Service contributed to this report.