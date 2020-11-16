Off-duty LA County sheriff's deputy shot while sitting in car in City Terrace; suspect at large

CITY TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect remains on the loose after shooting and wounding an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in City Terrace early Sunday morning, authorities said.The deputy was shot one time in a lower extremity while he was sitting in the driver seat and he self-transported to a hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, authorities said in a news release.L.A. County sheriff's investigators said the off-duty deputy was driving in the area of the 800 block of North Hazard Avenue around 2:25 a.m. when he was approached by a man who appeared to be about 20-years-old.The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired at the deputy, who then returned fire, authorities said.Two passengers in the car were not hurt.The deputy's name has not been released. It was not immediately known if the deputy knew the suspect.Authorities don't know if the suspect, who was wearing a red sweatshirt and black shorts, was struck by the deputy's gunfire. He fled the scene on foot.Investigators are looking for witnesses and surveillance video that may have captured the incident.Anyone with information is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.