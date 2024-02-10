Police officer hurt in crash after trying to pull over speeding driver in La Habra

A police officer who tried to pull over a speeding driver collided with a separate vehicle at a La Habra intersection.

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police officer who tried to pull over a speeding driver collided with a separate vehicle at a La Habra intersection.

The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. Friday when the officer noticed a driver going at excessive speeds in the area of Harbor and Whittier, according to the La Habra Police Department.

The driver did not stop and a "vehicle pursuit" followed. The officer in a patrol car eventually crashed with a truck that was not involved at the intersection of Lambert Road and Cypress Street.

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to the hospital. The driver that was being followed before the crash managed to get away.