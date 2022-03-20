LA Marathon underway with thousands of entrants, road closures in effect from Echo Park to Brentwood

Before you sleep, take one last look at the course map to familiarize with the course details: The start, aid stations, key splits (like 10K, halfway and 20 miles) and the finish. Go to bed visualizing how you expect your race to go! You got this runners! pic.twitter.com/tJlSjAIvgf — Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) March 20, 2022

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The 37th edition of the Los Angeles Marathon got underway Sunday morning, beginning with the wheelchair racers, who were followed by the elite women and then the elite men.Sunday's race also marks the return of the gender challenge and runners from the Students Run LA program.The women's elite field started approximately 18 minutes before the men's, based on the expected men's and women's winning times, which race organizers expect to put the top female and male runners within seconds of each other heading into the final mile. The first runner to reach the finish line will receive a $10,000 bonus.The race held the gender challenge from 2004 to 2014, with women winning seven times and men four. It was discontinued in 2015 when the race served as the USA Marathon Championships.This year's race has drawn 14,300 entrants from age 12 to 88, from 45 nations, all 50 states, including 116 runners who have run all 36 previous editions of the race and nearly 2,500 from Students Run LA who were unable to participate in the training program last year because of coronavirus-related restrictions on in-person gatherings, organizers said.More than 95% of the SRLA participants who attempt the marathon complete the 26-mile, 385-yard course, according to Cassidy Smith, the marketing and communications associate for the free marathon training program offered at more than 185 public schools in the Greater Los Angeles Area.More than 95% of the seniors in SRLA graduate from high school with plans to attend college the following fall, 75% of whom are the first in their families to go to college, Smith said.Malicka Taffa said she was inspired to join SRLA because she didn't want her heart condition to restrict her from doing everyday activities and was motivated to try something new and different."I had always been insecure about running because of my heart condition,'' said Malicka, a 16-year-old who attends Venice High School. "I couldn't be like everyone else because I had to slow down. But this year, I felt an overwhelming urge to put myself out there in the unknown and see how it goes.''Just like in 2021 when the race was delayed until November because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race will be run on the "Stadium to the Stars'' course which begins at Dodger Stadium, then heads west to Brentwood, where runners will double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica boulevards, ending at Avenue of the Stars in Century City.The race started at 6:30 a.m. for the wheelchair racers, followed at approximately 6:38 a.m. by the elite women and 6:55 a.m. with the elite men and the remainder of the field.The temperature at Dodger Stadium at the start of the race was forecast to be about 55 degrees and partly to mostly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service.When the first runner crosses the finish line at Avenue of the Stars in Century City at approximately 9:10 a.m., the temperature is expected to be 59 degrees and mostly sunny with light wind, Dave Bruno, a weather service meteorologist, told City News Service.The temperatures will reach the lower-60s for most finishers with runners having to contend with headwinds after 10:30 a.m., Bruno said. From Dodger Stadium, runners will head through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood and Brentwood then back through Westwood to Century City.With the build-out for next Sunday's Oscars underway, race photographers will be lined up paparazzi style as runners pass under the tent and alongside the giant golden statues outside the Dolby Theatre.Organizers are billing the race as a celebration of its history and Los Angeles' rich cultural diversity, promising "more entertainment on course than ever before.''