It's back! LA Marathon makes big return as fall classic with new course and safety top of mind

This year marks the debut of the new "Stadium to the Stars" course, which starts at Dodger Stadium and runs through West Hollywood and Beverly Hills before finishing on Avenue of the Stars in Century City.
Race weekend is here! Runners entered in the LA Big 5K and #LAMarathon2021 presented by ASICS, here's a link to all of the important final info! (Expo, race bib pickup, COVID precautions, start times, etc!) We can't wait to see you out on the course! https://t.co/k61Aqs1pV4 pic.twitter.com/35EFDc3vyA— Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) November 5, 2021
This year, in response to the county's COVID safety guidelines regarding large-scale events, health protocols are top of mind. Runners were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in order to participate. However, they won't be required to wear a face covering while running.
The event's health and fitness expo will host more than 50 exhibitors featuring the latest developments in sports, fitness, and nutrition. The two-day event is free and open to the public.
The Health & Fitness Expo is open outdoors at Dodgers Stadium! Come get your race bib and ASICS #LAMarathon2021 gear today from 10a to 7p or Saturday from 9a to 5p! It’s open to the pubic. No vax or Covid test necessary but face coverings are encouraged. pic.twitter.com/m50XChzkwe— Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) November 5, 2021
As for drivers, a host of streets and freeway ramps will be closed Sunday to accommodate the race, which is set to start at 6:30 a.m.
Runners will head through downtown Los Angeles, Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and back to Century City.
Most of the closures will begin at about 4 a.m. Streets on the early parts of the course will reopen once all runners pass and the roadways are cleared. Many streets will be reopened by 1 p.m., with the exception of those near the finish line, where closures will continue until 5 p.m.
The event will welcome 127 athletes who have competed in all previous 35 editions of the race.
For more information, visit the L.A. Marathon's website.
City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.