LA Metro changes go into effect; includes realigning bus routes for easier access to key stops

Reminder: Service changes for Metro Bus and Rail go into effect tomorrow! Visit https://t.co/kSh430iI6I to see if your line is affected. pic.twitter.com/ThFtwNtd7E — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) December 18, 2021

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Metro will launch a series of service improvements to its bus and rail lines on Sunday, including realigning bus routes for easier access to key destinations and increasing the frequency of rail stops.According to Metro officials, the following lines will have extra trips on weekdays in December: 10, 14, 16, 55, 60, 66, 70, 94, 108, 125, 152, 165, 166, 230, 256, 602, 720 and 910.Additionally, lines 256 and 720 will have extra trips on Saturdays and Sundays, and line 94 will have extra trips on Sundays. Some bus stops will be consolidated to improve bus travel times.As for Metro's rail service, the Blue, Green, Expo and Gold lines will increase from 10-minute to eight-minute service frequency during weekday peak periods.Earlier this month, Metro launched bus priority lanes on a 1-mile portion of Grand Avenue and 1.4-mile portion of Olive Street in downtown Los Angeles to help accelerate service for bus riders.The new lanes were created in partnership with the city's Department of Transportation to run southbound on Grand Avenue, from Hope Place to Pico Boulevard, and northbound on Oliver Street, from Pico Boulevard to Second Street.They operate as bus priority lanes on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with buses running as often as every 60 seconds.Metro surveyed more than 300 bus riders on the corridor and found that 7 in 10 experience delays or reliability issues. Ninety-six percent of surveyed riders said they would ride the bus more if Metro improved trip times, and nine in 10 said they ride the route every day or every week.The changes are all part of the agency's NextGen Bus Plan.