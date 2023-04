A new report by the L.A. Metro system shows a significant spike in crime from year to year.

LA Metro crime rose 21% this February compared to last year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new report by the L.A. Metro system shows a significant spike in crime from year to year.

In February, crimes on the Metro rose 21% when compared to the previous February.

And, the biggest increase in crime was from drug use.

Law enforcement agencies reported a total of 50 drug incidents in February, compared to just five the year before.

The Metro says the increase in arrests is due to the recent increase in patrols.