Becky G and LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget are engaged

LA native Becky G announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sebastian Lletget on her social media accounts.

'Our spot forever,' wrote artist Becky G on her instagram announcing her engagement to soccer star Sebastian Lletget.

The "Fulanito" singer, 25, posted two photos, one of which includes the 30-year-old LA Galaxy player on one knee proposing and the other of the happy couple hugging. Becky G and Lletget has been together for six years.

On The Red Carpet recently caught up with the the Los Angeles native where she shared the best gift Lletget ever gave her.

And congratulations to one of our favorite couples!