LA Rams partner with Boyle Heights youth players, produce film on team

The Los Angeles Rams are partnering with a youth team in Boyle Heights and will show a film on them during Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- These young players may become the next generation of professional football - the North East Lincoln Rams.

During this Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month, the NFL's Los Angeles Rams produced and released a short film highlighting the impact of this youth football program that they have partnered with.

The team is coached by LAPD officers - like Officer Joe Quezada - working with kids from the Ramona Gardens public housing development in Boyle Heights.

"To have these kids say 'hey I belong to the Rams,' it gives them a sense of pride that they're working for something," Quezada said.

Kids on the team say participating helps them steer clear of getting in trouble.

"The program can really help you stay away from those problems, you know, coming to practice instead of being somewhere you shouldn't be," said team member Javier Vargas.

"It's fun. It takes me out of the real world," said Wilson Pedro Miguel. "It's really fun."

The film shows how these young players are giving the community a team to rally behind.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, the Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. A portion of the film will play on the infinity board and about half of the North East Lincoln Rams will be there to see it.