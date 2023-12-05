LA Rams, Pechanga Resort & Casino, LA Regional Food Bank team up for holiday food drive

For the fourth consecutive year, the L.A. Rams, Pechanga Resort and Casino and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank have teamed up to host a drive-thru food distribution to help those in need ahead of the holiday season.

INGLEWOOD (KABC) -- Just in time for the holidays, a major drive-thru food distribution is serving the greater LA community. The event at SoFi Stadium saw a huge turnout, with some people lining up overnight.

"I'm super excited. I have six kids so this is amazing because right now everything's going up in price but then there's no price up in everybody's income so it's hard for us to afford food," said Jolanda Granados.

Each household will get around 60 pounds of food today which is enough to feed a family of six for more than a week.

"We at Pechanga take our civic duty and our obligation to be good neighbors very seriously. After all Southern California is our ancestral homeland and having partnered up here with the Los Angeles Rams has given us the opportunity to expand our scope," said Ken Perez, President, Pechanga Development Corporation.

Hunger is a struggle many deal with in silence. Michael Flood, CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank says this distribution offers every family a substantial food package.

"Frozen chicken, there's produce, there's some dairy, there's shelf stable items so it's about 60 pounds of food... the equivalent of about 50 meals for every family coming through," said Flood.

One in four residents may not know where their next meal will come from but food distributions like this one go a long way for SoCal families.

"Today we're going to take care of 1200 families," said Molly Higgins, Community Impact and Engagement, L.A. Rams. "We did a lot of outreach to our nonprofit partners, schools, and the community, to let them know that we're here for them."