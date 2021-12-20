Residents protest plans for new facilities to house violent juveniles in La Verne

By
Residents protest plans for juvenile facilities in La Verne

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Dozens of people took to the streets in La Verne this weekend to protest Los Angeles County's plans to house the most violent juvenile offenders at detention facilities in a residential neighborhood.

The protesters are angry the county is considering using two youth probation camps, Afflerbaugh and Paige, as newly designated secure youth treatment facilities.

The probation oversight commission says the permanent site it chooses will undergo significant security upgrades.

But concerned residents say there are much better locations than the middle of a neighborhood.

"The county's trying to put this in under the radar but everybody found out about it," said Judy Turnquist of San Dimas. "We don't want it here. It's fine that it's a place for youth that are having problems, but not murderers and rapists and kidnappers."

The commission plans to hold a virtual town hall on the issue Tuesday.

The city council of La Verne has gone on record to oppose the location of the camps.

