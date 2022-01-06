La Verne's new police chief is 1st woman to lead department

Please join us in welcoming your new La Verne Chief of Police, Colleen Flores!



She is La Verne PD’s 22nd Chief of Police and the first female Chief in it’s 116 year history!#Police#ChiefofPolice#LawEnforcement#LaVerne#LaVernePD#LaVernePoliceDepartment#Welcome pic.twitter.com/v14yenytsy — La Verne Police Dept (@LaVernePD) January 5, 2022

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- The La Verne Police Department is making history with its new chief.Colleen Flores is the first woman to be named chief in the department's 116-year history.Flores replaces Nick Paz, who retired New Year's Eve after 38 years with the department.Flores is now the third woman chief in the San Gabriel Valley, joining Monterey Park and Alhambra.