La Verne's new police chief is 1st woman to lead department

La Verne's new police chief is first woman to lead department

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- The La Verne Police Department is making history with its new chief.

Colleen Flores is the first woman to be named chief in the department's 116-year history.

Flores replaces Nick Paz, who retired New Year's Eve after 38 years with the department.

Flores is now the third woman chief in the San Gabriel Valley, joining Monterey Park and Alhambra.



