Woman linked to theft of Lady Gaga's dogs sues singer for $500,000 reward

A woman who was arrested as an accessory to the theft of Lady Gaga's dogs is now suing the singer for the $500,000 reward offered for the return of her pets.

The suit asks Lady Gaga to pay the $500,000 reward - plus $1.5 million in damages

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman who was arrested in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga's dogs is now suing the singer for the $500,000 reward offered for the return of her pets.

Jennifer McBride says Lady Gaga offered the reward if the stolen French bulldogs were returned "no questions asked."

McBride returned the dogs two days after two men jumped the singer's dog walker in Hollywood in February 2021, attacking and shooting him before stealing her pets Koji and Gustav.

Gaga, who was in Rome at the time, then offered the $500,000 reward "no questions asked."

RELATED: Lady Gaga's wounded dog walker describes 'close call with death,' thanks public for support

McBride returned the dogs to an LAPD station. Police initially believed her to be unconnected to the crime but later discovered she was in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects.

She was arrested as an accessory and for receiving stolen property but later entered a plea deal to have the accessory charge dropped and was sentenced to two years probation.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court by attorney K.T. Tran asks for McBride to be paid the $500,000 - in addition to at least $1.5 million in damages. It alleges breach of contract, fraud by false promise and fraud by misrepresentation.

Lady Gaga has not commented on the lawsuit.

RELATED: Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood