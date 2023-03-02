San Bernardino County firefighters used snowcats to reach the scene of a burning home in Lake Arrowhead after reports of a "large explosion," officials said.

Firefighters use snowcats to reach burning home in Lake Arrowhead after reports of 'explosion'

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- San Bernardino County firefighters on Thursday used snowcat vehicles to reach the scene of a burning home in Lake Arrowhead after multiple reports of a "large explosion," officials said.

The blaze was reported before 9 a.m. in the 28400 block of Larchmont Lane, where several trees caught fire near the house. There was no immediate word of injuries.

With many roads in the area impassible due to snow, firefighters used snowplows to gain access the single-family home, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Civilians were digging out a snow-covered fire hydrant when firefighters arrived. The Fire Department then began using the snowcats to shuttle equipment to the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

California National Guard crews are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon in the San Bernardino Mountains, where several communities have been stranded by back-to-back winter storms that have dumped so much snow some residents can barely see out their windows.

Around-the-clock plowing has been underway in the area but it could take more than a week to reach some areas, said Dawn Rowe, chair of the county's board of supervisors. Residents are dealing with as much as 7 feet of snow, and sheriffs' personnel have conducted 17 rescue operations to help off-roaders and skiers. Emergency crews are trying to reach residents who need assistance.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino and 12 other counties to support disaster relief by making state agencies and aid available and asking for federal help in clearing and repairing highways. The governor announced that the state was bringing in more snow plows and road crews to help clear roads and he authorized the California National Guard to mobilize for disaster response.