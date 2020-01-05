Lake Elsinore man arrested after 10 pounds of meth, 1 pound of heroin seized from home

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Lake Elsinore man was arrested after sheriff's deputies seized a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin from his home.

Authorities initially responded to the home in the 100 block of Kellogg Street after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. But after serving a search warrant, they discovered over 10 pounds of methamphetamine and over one pound heroin, along with a large amount of cash.

The street value for the drugs is estimated to be more than $213,000, according to authorities.

Paul Puga, 49, was arrested for possession of the narcotics with the intent to distribute and was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake elsinoreriverside countyillegal drugsdrug arrestdrug bustmethamphetamineheroindomestic violence
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News