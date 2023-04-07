Package containing much-needed insulin for diabetic girl in Lake Elsinore stolen from front porch

A mother in Lake Elsinore is struggling to replace a package of much-needed insulin for her 7-year-old diabetic daughter that was stolen from her front porch last month.

"It is very important because it is my daughter's health," said the girl's mom. "She cannot go without insulin."

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother in Lake Elsinore is struggling to replace a package of much-needed insulin for her 7-year-old diabetic daughter that was stolen from her front porch last month.

Ronnae Parker said she was notified that her pharmacy was going to make the delivery on Thursday, March 23.

As a single working mom, she wasn't able to be home at the time the package was set to arrive and had waived the signature option to insure delivery.

"I was out running errands with my daughter," she said. "So, I tried to hurry home to get the package. I get up the stairs and see the cooler it comes in and see it is already open."

Her Ring doorbell camera caught a thief stealing the package from outside her front door. The box contained three months' worth of insulin for her daughter.

"It is very important because it is my daughter's health," said Parker. "She cannot go without insulin. She is insulin dependent 100%."

Parker's daughter is a Type 1 diabetic and relies on insulin daily. The theft has left Parker battling with her insurance company to replace the insulin.

"I am just in limbo if it is going to get covered or not," said the worried mother, who said it could cost her up to $200 for each vial that was taken.

Parker is hoping the thief caught on video will hear her plea and return the medication, which can still be used if it hasn't been opened and has been kept cool.

"You can return it," she said. "As long as it's been sealed and it's been kept close to refrigerated, I will take it back."

She also issued a strong warning.

"It could be lethal, especially if you don't know what you are doing," said Parker. "If you are not a diabetic, it's not thing you want to experiment with."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside Sheriff's Department's Lake Elsinore station.