Lebron James and the rest of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates on Tuesday donned Make America Great Again hats with a modified message to shine a light on issues of police brutality and racial justice.
The red hats had the words "Great Again" crossed out to instead form the message "Make America arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor."
The caps are one of the many calls for awareness surrounding the death of 26-year-old Taylor, who was killed by police in her Louisville apartment back in March.
Speaking after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, as reported by ESPN, James said Taylor's case is "something that we continue to put our foot on the gas, continue to pressure."
"An innocent woman being killed in Breonna Taylor, a woman who had a bright future and her future was taken away from her. And there's been no arrests. There's been no justice. Not only for her, but for her family. And we want to continue to shed light on that situation, because it's just unjust, and that's what it's about."
A gallery of the team wearing the caps was shared on the Lakers Instagram account with the caption "Justice for Breonna Taylor."
LeBron James, Lakers wear altered MAGA hats to keep focus on Breonna Taylor case
The caps are one of the many calls for awareness surrounding the death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in her Louisville apartment back in March.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News