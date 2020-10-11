Sports

Artist paints South Los Angeles home purple to root for Lakers in NBA championship bid

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A South Los Angeles home received a transforming coat of paint in honor of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Local artist Hector "Tetris" Arias decked out the home in Laker purple, complete with the team's logo and the face of Anthony Davis, in preparation for another potential NBA title.

With one game away from the team's 17th NBA championship, no doubt, the people who live there will be rooting for the Lakers.

Arias earlier painted another Southern California home in Dodger blue, who on Monday are competing in Game 1 of the National League Championship series.
