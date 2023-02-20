Lamborghini, Aston Martin, see increase in sales with high-performance SUV offerings

As you might expect from an exotic brand, prices are well into the $200,000-range.

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini has years of heritage, as well as a recent surge in sales of its cars compared to the past. The numbers were once minuscule.

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini has years of heritage, as well as a recent surge in sales of its cars compared to the past. The numbers were once minuscule.

"Very small quantities, a few hundred per year, now we are talking about a few thousand. Still, we're not talking about huge numbers, but very significant for the super sport market," said Andrea Baldi, the CEO of Lamborghini Automobili Americas.

Adding to the lineup recently, the Urus high-performance SUV. Sure, Lamborghini sports cars are cool, but many people need the practicality of something with more interior room.

Since it's an SUV, it can carry lots of things, and up to five people. So, a Lamborghini with a practical side.

Helping spike the sales numbers, even with a starting price of around $230,000.

"Clearly, the Urus has become the one that is leading the biggest sales, and has become the best seller for Automobili Lamboghini in just the last few years, since 2018," noted Baldi.

Scoff if you must at the idea of a Lambo SUV, but the new Performante model performs. Quite well, thank you very much.

As a result, last year, Lamborghini saw a sales record: over 9,000 vehicles around the world.

More than half of them were the Urus, because it's a vehicle that more people can use in their daily lives.

Noticing the trend, Aston Martin got into the SUV business recently as well, with the DBX.

As you might expect from an exotic brand, prices are well into the $200,000-range. While James Bond, agent 007, is long associated with the Aston Martin brand, no word on whether he'll be driving one in any upcoming films.

The vehicle has gotten tremendous worldwide exposure in another arena, however.

A kitted-out DBX serves as one of Formula 1's medical cars at races.

If there's a crash, the Aston can get a doctor to the scene in a big hurry, along with medical equipment. The world's fastest ambulance, if you will.

It's easy to see why this super SUV is fit for the task. The new DBX 707 model packs nearly 700 horsepower from its twin-turbo V8, engineered by Mercedes-Benz, but then massaged by Aston's own engineers in England.

It may be in the category of a sport utility vehicle, but behind the wheel it feels very much like an Aston Martin sports car.

Like people, and cars, there are usually lots of variations among a basic commonality.

In the broad spectrum of SUVs, these exotics are in their own special way the cream of the crop. Especially if performance and driving fun are important, no matter the cost.